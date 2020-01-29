MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $15.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $158.90.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.