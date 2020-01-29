Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.59. 1,058,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

