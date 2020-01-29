MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 288,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

