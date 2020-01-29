MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $31.94. 6,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,246. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.