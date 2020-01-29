M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.28.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

