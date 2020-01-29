M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 377,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after buying an additional 596,117 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after buying an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,571,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2,350.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 156,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

