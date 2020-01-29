M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $15.05 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 255,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

