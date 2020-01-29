M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

