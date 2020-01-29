M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $12.11 Million in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 237,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

CCL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

