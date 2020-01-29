M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 97,172 Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after buying an additional 734,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after buying an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $10,277,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $9,443,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.