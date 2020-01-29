M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,717 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,717 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,539,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $467.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $476.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.14.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

