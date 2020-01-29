M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 148,971 Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $80.38 and a 1 year high of $98.94.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

