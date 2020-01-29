Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.86.

Shares of TSE:MRU traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$53.99. 422,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,753. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$47.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.43.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

