MetaHash Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $3.66 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,802,547,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,444,048 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

