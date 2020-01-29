Metadium Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,482.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Metadium has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $67,482.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.03094665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00193532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

