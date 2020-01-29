Meritage Portfolio Management Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

