Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

