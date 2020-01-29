Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 4,185 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $98.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

