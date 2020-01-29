Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Issues Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million.

Shares of EBSB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.57. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

EBSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

