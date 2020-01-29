Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.30 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.71.

MRCY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 64,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,440. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

