Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

