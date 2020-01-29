MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading Up 3.1%

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32, approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 59,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.37 million during the quarter.

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

