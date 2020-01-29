MCP Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from MCP Master Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

MCP Master Income Trust has a 52-week low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of A$2.11 ($1.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.05.

About MCP Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

