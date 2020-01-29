McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.66. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

