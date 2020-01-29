McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 107,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 62.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MDR remained flat at $$0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Get McDermott International alerts:

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.