MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.454-5.561 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.20-2.30 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.34. 410,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

