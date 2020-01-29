MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 2.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.75. 45,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

