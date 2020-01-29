Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Maxim Integrated Products updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.65 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.65 EPS.

MXIM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.