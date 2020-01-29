Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
