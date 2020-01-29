Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,960. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

