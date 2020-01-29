Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Matthews International has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of MATW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

