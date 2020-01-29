Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Materialise posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 26,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,750. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $985.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,883.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Materialise by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,632,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

