Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

MTDR stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,934,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 87,424 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 140,148 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

