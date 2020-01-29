Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.57. 1,869,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.39. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.