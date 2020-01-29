Mary Kathryn Riskey Sells 1,524 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $23,012.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,110.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,717. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.