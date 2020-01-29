Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Increased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises about 3.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth about $53,915,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Markel by 43.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 128.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Markel by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total value of $91,588.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at $39,161,077.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $100,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $3,997,087 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,172.31. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

