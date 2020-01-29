Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 364,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Barclays lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

