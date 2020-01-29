Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 26,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 11,954,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,945,826. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.