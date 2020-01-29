Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Marathon Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) were up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 59,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 81,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

About Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

