Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.64

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.64 and traded as high as $26.57. Manulife Financial shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 3,587,087 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 136.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1694008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephani Kingsmill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.05, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,293. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$373,380.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$162,751.50. Insiders sold 36,218 shares of company stock worth $945,767 over the last three months.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

