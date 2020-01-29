ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.21 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $20.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.30. 412,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $73.83 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $828,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,788 shares of company stock worth $3,000,500. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.