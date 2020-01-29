Manna (MANNA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Manna has a market capitalization of $232,055.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,388.42 or 1.00165050 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,616,683 coins and its circulating supply is 651,791,888 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.