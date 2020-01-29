Maker (MKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.59 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Maker has a market capitalization of $523.63 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $529.74 or 0.05671644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, GOPAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127454 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,469 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bibox, BitMart, CoinMex, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, GOPAX, IDEX, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, OasisDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

