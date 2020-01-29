Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 170583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WINE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market cap of $156.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 246.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Majestic Wine’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Majestic Wine’s payout ratio is -0.32%.

In related news, insider James Crawford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Majestic Wine Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

