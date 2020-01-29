Mainstream Group (ASX:MAI) Trading Down 3.7%

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.65 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), 178,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.67 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.52. The company has a market cap of $85.26 million and a PE ratio of -73.33.

Mainstream Group Company Profile (ASX:MAI)

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

