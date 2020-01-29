Main Street Research LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

EEM stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,082,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,746,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

