Main Street Research LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Express by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.01. 56,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

