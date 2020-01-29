Main Street Research LLC Purchases 8,890 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

LW traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 4,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,259. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

