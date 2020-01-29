Main Street Research LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

