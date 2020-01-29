Main Street Research LLC Invests $272,000 in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

