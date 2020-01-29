Main Street Research LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 232,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.